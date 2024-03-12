Lauren Price challenges Jessica McCaskill in her first world title fight, live on Sky Sports

Lauren Price will challenge for her first world title when she takes on Jessica McCaskill, live on Sky Sports.

Price has stepped up to world class in just her seventh professional bout as she takes on McCaskill, who is a former undisputed world welterweight champion, for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World welterweight titles.

The Olympic gold medallist (6-0, 1 KO), who outclassed Silvia Bortot in a December points win, will aim to become Wales' first women's world champion.

"I'm over the moon for this fight to finally be getting announced," said Price. "I know Ben Shalom and my team have been working very hard behind the scenes to make this happen so I just want to say a big thank you to them.

"Jessica McCaskill is the current champion. She's game, experienced and strong but I'll be 100 per cent ready for whatever she brings on the night. I believe in my ability. I back myself and like I said earlier, I can't wait to bring those world titles back home to Wales, and hopefully this will line me up to bring more massive nights back to Wales in the near future."

But McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) has already proven herself as an elite champion after ripping all four world welterweight titles from ring legend Cecilia Braekhus with a points win in 2020 and then repeating this result in their rematch a year later.

The Chicago boxer was defeated by unanimous decision after stepping up a weight to challenge Britain's Chantelle Cameron in an undisputed lightweight title clash, while her undisputed title reign was ended by Sandy Ryan last September.

But McCaskill, who has also shared the ring with Katie Taylor, should be the sternest test of Price's short pro career.

Image: Lauren Price sealed a shutout points win over Silvia Bortot

"I don't know much about Price but when it comes to fighters from the UK the expectation is usually lots of backpedalling and holding," said McCaskill. "Price is hopefully going to want to put on a good show. That's exactly what I want because I plan on doing the same. I'm here to steal all of her fans. I'm going to show her what it takes to be a champion and the belts will be coming back to America with me."