Three British-based boxers qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics as refugee team member Cindy Ngamba wins

Britain had five boxers in bouts that would qualify them for the Olympic Games on Monday, three securing their spot in Paris.

Pat Brown (92kgs) and Chantelle Reid (75kgs) won and qualified for Paris 2024 while Cindy Ngamba (also 75kgs), who trains with GB but represents the Fair Chance refugee team internationally, has also qualified.

Ngamba stopped Kazakhstan's Valentina Khalzova in the third round.

"We are many, many steps away from the gold medal but I am emotional, thank god," said Ngamba.

"I thank everybody in GB boxing, all the coaches. Mostly, I thank god.

"I am speechless, I don't have any words, but when I say I am speechless I mean I am over the moon."

Brown unanimously outpointed Poland's Mateusz Bereznicki and Reid unanimously outscored Uzbekistan's Aziza Zokirova.

"Words can't describe... I could cry my eyes out," said Brown.

"I can't wait to show my dad, he's who I've done this for.

"I have only been on the programme for a couple of years, it was quite far out of reach, but I have always believed in myself and I can't believe I am going. It is unbelievable."

They join Delicious Orie, Charley Davison and Rosie Eccles as GB Boxing Olympians already qualified for this year.

Kiaran MacDonald, just one bout away from qualifying, lost on Monday as did Owain Harris-Allan.

There is one more last chance world qualification event coming up this summer in which GB can enter boxers at weights where they don't already have a qualified athlete.