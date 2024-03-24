Sandy Ryan ruthlessly stopped Terri Harper to retain her WBO welterweight title in Sheffield

Sandy Ryan ruthlessly stopped British rival Terri Harper to retain her WBO welterweight title in Sheffield.

Ryan launched a ferocious attack from the opening bell, unloading a string of hurtful combinations and Harper was pulled out of the fight by her corner before the start of the fourth round.

Harper was bidding to become a three-weight world champion, but she had no answer to the relentless aggression from Ryan, who landed a big right hand at the end of the second round.

Image: Ryan retained her WBO welterweight title (pic courtesy of Mark Robinson)

Ryan sensed an early finish and pumped out more punches to head and body, leaving Harper weary and hurt on her stool at the end of the third before trainer Stefy Bull signalled the end of the bout.

In the main event, Dalton Smith continued his unbeaten rise towards a world title fight with a fifth-round knockout win over Jose Zepeda.

Smith, who has been linked with a future fight against Adam Azim, dramatically ended the fight with a perfectly placed body shot.

Image: Dalton Smith sealed a knockout win over Jose Zepeda (Pic courtesy of Mark Robinson)

Zepeda, a former world title challenger, wilted to the floor and could not beat the count as Smith claimed the WBC 'silver' belt and a career-best win.

On the undercard, Campbell Hatton suffered the first defeat of his pro career as Jimmy Flint retained his Central Area title with a hard-fought points win over the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton.