Savannah Marshall targets Claressa Shields fight in cage as she gears up for MMA debut

Savannah Marshall admits the prospect of a meeting with Claressa Shields in the cage is the main reason behind her decision to step into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

'The Silent Assassin' recently announced she will make her MMA debut in the Professional Fighters League in Newcastle on June 8.

It comes little under a year after Marshall became undisputed super-middleweight champion with a majority decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester.

The victory marked her emphatic response to suffering a first career defeat at the hands of Shields on a historic all-female card at The O2 arena in October 2022, the pair having been embroiled in a long-term rivalry stemming from Marshall's victory over her counterpart in the amateur ranks, which remains the American's only loss.

"This is why the PFL have signed me, because they can see the potential of me and Claressa fighting in the cage," Marshall told Sky Sports.

"I saw her in her last fight live, and now I know what I'm looking at on the ground I know how hard it is, because watching her first two fights I thought she was terrible.

"But now I know how hard it is, changing your boxing and defending takedowns, you aren't just looking at fists, you're looking at feet and I get it.

"After her fight in Saudi I remember her saying how hard it is, and I was like 'Claressa, I get it'. Fair play to her, she's a warrior - I still don't like her!"

Marshall joked that Shields "probably thinks I'm stalking her", with the American having also famously juggled boxing with MMA, in which she is 2-1 in the PFL.

"When I saw her in Saudi I invited her to my fight, she said she'd come but I don't think she's got fond memories of Newcastle," said Marshall.

"Hopefully she can be there so she can stand at the side of the cage and criticise me, that's what it's all about."

A coveted rematch failed to initially take place in the aftermath of Shields' victory over Marshall, but remains firmly on the cards as one of the greatest duels in women's boxing history.

Whether it takes place in the cage or the ring, is yet to be decided. Few would object to seeing both.

Shields' promoter Dmitry Salita confirmed they, too, are open to exploring a second contest while both are in their "prime".

"Claressa vs Marshall is a genuine sports rivalry like Ali vs Frazier or Leonard vs Hearns, if they play chess it will be competitive and personal," Salita told Sky Sports. "MMA is a combat sport so it's interesting that Savannah is following Claressa's path.

"I am sure there will be interest for both of them to mix it up in the cage. With that being said both of them are excellent boxing champions who fought one of the greatest boxing matches I have ever seen.

"Savannah, similar to Christina Hammer, brought a special performance out of Claressa that made the world see how special she is. The great ones thrive and perform when the stakes are the highest, that's Claressa.

"A rematch with both still in their prime makes a lot of sense and is something we would be open to discussing."

Marshall has touted her step across as an exciting new narrative in her career, suggesting she would relish the opportunity to "kick Claressa in the throat". She may yet get her chance.

"The PFL have the league and the season, me and Claressa aren't in the season," said Marshall. "I don't know what her plans are but I have no thoughts of being in the season, it's about having a few fights and then Claressa. That's the whole reason I've come over.

"She's had three fights but she's not a black belt or a grappler or a Thai kickboxer.

"I'd love to have a go at her in the cage."

One thing Marshall was keen to reiterate, however, is she does not consider her boxing career over. Not by a long shot.

Shields inflicted the only loss of her professional record on one of the biggest nights in the history of female combat sport. Marshall remains keen on another shot, but is first keen to embrace a welcome change of discipline.

"I'd love to fight Claressa again in the boxing ring again, but I've been boxing 23 years and the thought of another camp and double jab-backhand combination, I felt I wanted to step back and get something new," she said.

"I want to have another fight in the ring, that's the plan, but this is so refreshing, so new, new team, new people in the gym.

"Even stupid things like not wearing boots, even wearing the 4oz gloves, there's no wrist support. It's the smallest things I'm winging about, but I'm loving it."

Marshall has been working with Andy Aspinall and interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in the lead up to her MMA debut, noting the challenges to adjusting out of her traditional boxing stance.

She admits to having previously thought little of MMA. How that has changed.

"Very, very early on there were times where I came out and thought 'I am c**p, absolutely terrible'," she laughed.

"When I first asked about it and PFL came to me and said they were interested I thought 'how hard can it be?'. I had a three-month block and I said to my manager to get in touch with PFL to see if they can get me a fight and I'd do three months of this.

"Wow, how much did I underestimate this sport. Anybody who does MMA, what a warrior. It's absolutely savage."

