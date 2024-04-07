Chantelle Cameron condemns Katie Taylor not taking trilogy fight: 'I accepted, she's run!'

Chantelle Cameron has condemned Katie Taylor for not taking a trilogy fight.

Northampton's Cameron became the first professional boxer to defeat Taylor when she spoiled the Irish star's Dublin homecoming last year.

Their November rematch was another thrilling encounter in which Taylor turned the tables, handing Cameron a first pro loss and winning the undisputed super-lightweight title by majority decision.

Image: Chantelle Cameron was the undisputed super-lightweight champion, and wants to win back her belts

Cameron however told Sky Sports that a third deciding contest would now not happen next.

"She's not taking the trilogy. I feel like months have been wasted of my career now," Cameron said. "The magnitude for women's boxing would have been huge.

"As much as I wanted the trilogy for selfish reasons, for the fact that I want to fight for my belts, it would have been so good for women's boxing and kept women's boxing on the rise."

It is bitterly disappointing for Cameron, who was expecting that third fight to happen.

"I accepted the money that was offered and in my eyes I thought it was a done deal," she said. "I was good to go. I accepted less money, had no demands whatsoever."

Image: Cameron and Taylor have had two thrilling fights

It's a fight Cameron still craves, to such an extent that she will resist pursuing other opportunities at welterweight to stay at super-lightweight and pressure Taylor.

"There's massive fights out there for me, but all I want is my 140lb belts back," she told Sky Sports. "The way that Katie won them, I can't let them go like that. I need to get a shot at getting them belts back.

"The plan at the moment is to get me into another big fight. I'm mandatory for three of the 140lb belts," she continued. "Put pressure on her, put her in a corner, then chase more belts.

"It would be so easy to go up to 147lbs and start fighting for belts there and then stay at 147lbs. Whereas I feel like I won't be doing myself any justice there because I want to settle this score with Katie Taylor.

Image: Taylor secured a stunning victory in their second contest

"It's one a piece. I don't want to go away from it and get stuck into 147lbs and let that fight go. It may be me being naïve and a little bit deluded, thinking that Katie will fight me again [but] I want to put the wrongs right.

"The belts were grabbed off me and then she's run. I don't want to leave it like that. It will annoy me for the rest of my career.

"She can't be running away with them 140lb belts. Somehow I'm going to track her down and I'm going to fight again for my belts."