Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe: Watch live stream as British cruiserweight rivals hold press conference

Chris Billam-Smith will put his WBO cruiserweight world title on the line against Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park on June 15 - you can watch a live stream as the British counterparts trade words at today's press conference in London!

Billam-Smith reigns as the defending world champion having captured the WBO belt with victory over Lawrence Okolie in Bournemouth back in May 2023, before retaining his title in December by beating Mateusz Masternak.

For Riakporhe it beckons as a maiden world title opportunity, with The Midnight Train a perfect 17-0 in his career after recording his 13th stoppage victory with a knockout performance against Dylan Bregeon in November.

Billam-Smith's sole career defeat came at the hands of Riakporhe back in July 2019 when he was on the wrong end of a split decision - a verdict the 33-year-old has since disputed.

"Chris Billam-Smith likes to talk a lot and sometimes I see things pop up on the feed, if I see him talking smack on the feed I'll end him in three, if I see him at the press conference in some funny shoes then I'll end him in two, if you run I'll end you in one," said Riakporhe.

