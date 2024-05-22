Lawrence Okolie says Lukasz Rozanski's 'hostile' crowd will fuel world title performance in Poland

Lawrence Okolie vows to show he is a class above Lukasz Rozanski as he prepares to embrace a hostile atmosphere while challenging for the WBC Bridgerweight world title in Poland on Friday night.

The former WBO Cruiserweight world titleholder takes on Rozanski in the champion's hometown of Rzesow. Okolie says he's expecting a "hostile" reception when he arrives at the Podprommie Arena.

"I'm coming there to beat their guy," Okolie told Sky Sports.

"I'm expecting it to be very hostile but I'll just blank it out. If anything, this particular fight is going to fuel me, especially the way I feel like I need to and want to fight."

Rozanski boasts an impressive record of 14 knockouts from his 15 wins. His most recent victory saw him be named WBC world champion after knocking out Alen Babic in the first round. However, Okolie believes their bout will be a step up for the champion.

"He hasn't faced someone of my class and ability but at the end of the day, we don't know what he's capable of until the day.

"The fact is, you're not going to get 14 out of 15 wins by KO unless have something about you. So I've got to respect him, respect what he's good at and earn the right to stop him."

The fight will be Okolie's first above the 200lb limit after moving up to the Bridgerweight class. For Okolie, the change in weight class is an opportunity to perform with more power.

"I obviously have my own reasonings behind the change," he said.

"I think a lot of power has been lost in the gym, trying to make that cruiserweight limit.

"My mindset was just, 'I don't care let me just get a win and another paycheck' whereas now I'm in a situation where boxing is great and you get paid well on the day but it's not my main source of income anymore.

"So I just want to go in and be explosive. And if I'm going to put in all of this hard work and be away from my son I better have an explosive night and make it mean something."

Okolie's last fight ended in defeat, after losing his WBO cruiserweight title to Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023. Billam-Smith will defend the title at Selhurst Park on June 15th against Riakporhe, live on Sky Sports. Okolie backs Billam-Smith to win the fight.

"I think Chris will win," he said.

"It's a tough one, I think Chris will win as he's been on a more active run of form, he beat a world champion at the time in myself who's better than Riakporhe so I'd expect him to win.

"However, I think Riakporhe does obviously have good punch power Chris has got a lot of damage over his eye now which I think will play a factor in the fight. In his last fight, he looked very vulnerable until he landed the body shots to end it."

