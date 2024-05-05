Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez floors Jaime Munguia in fourth round during a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez floored Jaime Munguia in the fourth round during a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas.

'Canelo' dropped his fellow Mexican opponent with a big uppercut and then sealed victory on the scorecards with tallies of 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 to retain his undisputed super-middleweight world titles.

Munguia was the more aggressive boxer in the opening rounds, even forcing Alvarez back to the ropes in the third with a fiery assault.

Image: Canelo Alvarez knocked down Jaime Munguia in the fourth round

But 'Canelo' unloaded a jolting shot in the following round that dropped Munguia heavily to the canvas.

The superior power and precision of 'Canelo' was on show as he took command of the fight, punishing Munguia with crisp combinations.

Munguia rallied in the ninth, briefly sending Alvarez back into the corner, but the champion responded with a defiant flurry of punches.

'Canelo' secured victory in the closing rounds as he added another convincing title defence to his dominant career.

Image: Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Jaime Munguia

"I've fought everyone and I can do what I want," he said.

"This win means a lot. I'm glad that I gave him this opportunity.

"Munguia is a great guy and a great champion. He's going to have a great career. I'm very proud that all the Mexicans are here watching us."

"I came out strong and was winning the early rounds," said Munguia, who lost his unbeaten record.

"I let my hands go, but he's a fighter with a lot of experience. The loss hurts because it's my first loss and I felt strong."

