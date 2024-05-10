Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott predicts who will win heavyweight fight

Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has given his prediction ahead of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed world heavyweight championship fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday May 18.

Scott knows first-hand what it takes to prepare for a heavyweight clash against Fury. Wilder and current WBC heavyweight champion Fury were embroiled in a rivalry that spanned over a trilogy of bouts.

Their first fight ended in a controversial draw prompting two additional meetings that Fury won. Scott has revealed what Fury could look to use to his advantage in his clash against Usyk.

"In terms of winner, I would go with Usyk but at the same time, Fury is big and knows how to use his size.

"Fury is in better shape than I thought he would be. He's not slow, he has good punching power and a good boxing mind. It's a good fight on paper. But we'll see what happens."

Wilder has a fight of his own in Saudi Arabia when he takes on Zhilei Zhang in a heavyweight contest on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol light-heavyweight world title fight. After earning two stoppage victories against Joe Joyce, Zhang's last fight ended in an upset defeat by Joseph Parker.

For Scott, the Zhang fight presents an opportunity for Wilder to return to contention at the top of the heavyweight division and put a potential fight with Usyk on the cards.

"I can see Wilder knocking Usyk out cold," Scott told Sky Sports.

"He's a smaller man, Deontay fights southpaws pretty well, the lineup is right there for him to be knocked out. It's just about Deontay staying focused, having tonnes of humility and being responsible defensively.

"As long as he follows those rules for me, he's unbeatable, it's when he gets away from those things that he's susceptible to being beaten.

"I wish boxing ran as parallel as I want it to but that's another big fight, Usyk is another big option still on the table. Anthony Joshua is still on the table, Fury is too.

"It's big-time boxing so he's in a good position so on June 1 I can't wait for you guys to see him because I'm expecting him to be the Deontay Wilder I know he is."

