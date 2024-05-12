Nina Hughes: British boxer wrongly declared winner by ring announcer before result changed: 'I've been robbed'

Nina Hughes was announced as the winner of her bout against Cherneka Johnson in Perth, only for the decision to then be changed as the Brit claimed: "I've been robbed."

Frantic and chaotic scenes with the scorecard saw ring announcer Dan Hennessey mistakenly announce Hughes as the winner. He shortly corrected the mistake, meaning Hughes lost her WBA bantamweight title to Australian Johnson.

"I just don't get it," 41-year-old Hughes said.

"How can they announce I had won and then change the scores? I thought I'd dominated early. I thought she won a few of the later rounds but I felt like I won it comfortably.

"I don't get how you can announce the winner and then change the scores.

"It's a joke. I feel like I've been robbed big time. There's got to be a rematch. I didn't lose that fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hughes was adamant she had won the fight and demanded a rematch

Image: Huge controversy saw Britain's Hughes incorrectly announced as the winner after a tight fight (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Speaking immediately after, Johnson thought she'd done enough to win and originally felt she was put in a position where she "just had to accept" the verdict when Hughes was initially read out as the victor.

"I'm not the judge and I'm just glad that they figured out the wrong decision," Johnson said.

"Nina was a tough fight. I'm not the judges but I definitely think I won that fight. I'm just over the moon I won this bout."

Image: Aussie Johnson was eventually declared the winner, after a strong display (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

In the main event of the evening, a dominant Vasiliy Lomachenko stopped George Kambosos Jr in the 11th round to win the IBF lightweight title in Perth.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and so much more.