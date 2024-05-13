Fury vs Usyk: Footage shows John Fury appearing to headbutt a member of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage

Tyson Fury's father John Fury appeared to headbutt a member of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage as an ugly clash overshadowed the pre-fight media day.

Footage showed John Fury lashing out with his head towards a man wearing Usyk's team tracksuit as the two fighters' teams clashed before Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

John Fury was later pictured with blood coming from a head wound after security stepped in to prevent any further confrontation.

Image: John Fury suffered a head injury during the ugly clash

"I didn't see anything, I was in the room doing interviews, but I'm not here for all that, I'm here to get the job done and go home and rest," said Tyson Fury when asked about the incident.

Saudi Arabian authorities say no charges are being pressed and no further action will be taken at this stage.