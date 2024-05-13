Sherif Lawal: British-based middleweight boxer dies after losing on professional debut

Sherif Lawal fought at J+Hackney Leisure Centre where he was knocked down in the fourth round of the six round contest against Malam Varela; He was later pronounced dead in hospital

A British-based boxer has died after losing on his professional debut at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Sherif Lawal was knocked down by Portuguese opponent Malam Varela in the fourth of a scheduled six-round middleweight contest and the bout was waved off by referee Lee Every.

Paramedics at the scene tended to Lawal, who was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where the 29-year-old was pronounced dead.

A British Boxing of Control statement said: "The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his boxing contest on Sunday, 12th May 2024.

"The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time."

The fight was the first of the evening and the announcement of Lawal's death led to the cancellation of the rest of the card.