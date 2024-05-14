Fury vs Usyk: Oleksandr Usyk chasing the ultimate legacy against Tyson Fury: 'This is heavyweight. This is king'

Oleksandr Usyk knows he is chasing history.

On Saturday he will fight Tyson Fury for the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF world titles.

This clash, live on Sky Sports Box Office, will decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

For Usyk this contest is freighted with further significance. If he wins he would join very august company indeed. The Ukrainian would become a two-weight undisputed champion after previously unifying all the major titles in the cruiserweight division.

Usyk became a unified heavyweight champion after beating Anthony Joshua. But this fight with Fury represents another defining moment.

"I'm accumulating my energy because Saturday, it's a very important day for me," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's different at cruiserweight. This is heavyweight. It's the king of categories.

"A lot of people who train boxing, who have an opportunity to step up to heavyweight, all people dream of [boxing at] heavyweight. It's the big category. It's absolutely the king."

It's been 25 years since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in the last undisputed heavyweight championship fight. But Tyson Fury argues that in a sense this bout would eclipse it.

"It's a big thing to become because undisputed champion means you're number one in the division, all that stuff that comes with it, to have all the belts at once," he said, but added: "Before, last time, there were only three belts.

"There's a lot more to fight for now. It's the first time in history that there's been more belts than Lewis and Holyfield fought for back in the day. I'm really excited and looking forward to the task."

But emotions were running high, even as the fight week began in Saudi Arabia on Monday. Tensions erupted in an ugly scuffle when the WBC champion's father, John Fury appeared to headbutt a member of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage.

Tyson Fury though did not dwell on the incident. "Both teams are here. Both teams want to win and it means a lot to them both," he said.

"Both men are undefeated and the best man will win on the night."

That man will be the king of the most important division in the sport. That is a moment many years in the making and on Saturday Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will have no more than 12 rounds to decide it, finally, without question, without dispute.

