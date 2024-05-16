Fury vs Usyk: Oleksandr Usyk's team complain about ring canvas ahead of undisputed world title fight

Oleksandr Usyk's team have complained about the ring canvas ahead of Saturday's undisputed heavyweight title fight, Sky Sports News can reveal.

Team Usyk have made a complaint with just two days to go until the clash in Riyadh.

Sky Sports News has been told that a member of the team was unhappy during the open workout, specifically about the seam joining the canvas sections together.

An identical canvas will be used on fight night, and the concern from Team Usyk is that it could present a trip hazard during the fight.

The canvas is identical to the one used in recent heavyweight fights in Saudi Arabia and the UK - including Usyk's victories over Anthony Joshua in both London and Jeddah.

"I'm really intrigued, I was in that ring last night before anybody got in there and didn't notice anything," said British heavyweight Frazer Clarke, who is on the ground in Saudi Arabia with Sky Sports.

"Of course like every boxer, I was in the ring and did a bit of shadow boxing and didn't notice anything. I'm really intrigued as to what it is all about.

"Could it be mind games? Possibly, but I doubt it. We're in neutral territory here, there's no advantage for Tyson or for Usyk."

Usyk and Fury face off in Riyadh this Saturday for the right to be known as the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.

The complaint from Usyk's side continues a dramatic week in Saudi Arabia, which began with Tyson's father John Fury appearing to headbutt a member of the Ukrainian's entourage.

'Team Usyk worried by potential trip hazard'

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom in Riyadh...

"I've been told Team Usyk have complained, they're not happy with the canvas on the ring and specifically the joins in the canvas.

"The way boxing rings for these big fights are manufactured is the ring is erected and then the canvas you see with all the sponsor logos on the floor is in six-foot panels and they are sewn together with a seam that is about a millimetre deep.

"A member of Team Usyk looked at the canvas last night at the open workout, where Usyk seemed fairly happy inside the ring, and it was his thought and his concern it may be a trip hazard on the night.

"So they have had to come down here and look at the identical canvas on the actual ring."

Fury and Usyk are expected to make their ring walks from 11pm UK time this Saturday, with coverage of build-up from 4pm on Sky Sports Box Office.

