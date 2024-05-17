Fury vs Usyk: Promoter Bob Arum is looking to make two Anthony Joshua fights for Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury could fight both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua twice, suggests Top Rank’s Bob Arum.

Fury faces Usyk in the ultimate contest on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, when they fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

An agreement is in place for Fury to fight Usyk a second time, a rematch that would be expected later in the year.

It would leave their nearest rival, Anthony Joshua, waiting for the winner. But Top Rank's Bob Arum, who co-promotes Fury, remains eager for him to fight AJ.

Arum explained his vision for Fury's future. "There's a rematch [with Usyk] so we'll have a rematch then if all's well and the boxing gods shine on us there'll be a couple of fights with Anthony Joshua," he told Sky Sports.

Ben Davison, Joshua's new trainer having previously worked with Fury, has overseen his stylish recent wins over Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

"Everybody's desperate to see the Fury-Joshua fight," he acknowledged.

"I've got a good relationship with Tyson, I've also got a fantastic relationship with Anthony Joshua now and I've got loyalty there as well."

Davison also believes he could lead Joshua to victory in a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

"A lot of people are talking about a Usyk-Joshua third fight, that's because they can see a path to victory for AJ now," Davison said.

"I'm extremely confident we'd be able to prepare him for victory against Usyk in a third fight. I'm really confident of that so that's something we're really keen for."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn thinks eventually Fury and Joshua will fight. "If Tyson Fury wins on Saturday I believe you've got a situation where the entire world will call for that fight," he told Sky Sports News.

"This is a completely different Anthony Joshua," Hearn continued. "He's a different person, tactically he's comfortable with what he's doing.

"We want to prove it against the [Fury vs Usyk] winner but we'll see what happens Saturday."

Hearn insisted that Joshua could still become an undisputed champion himself.

"I believe we'll still have it. I do believe Anthony Joshua will be undisputed," he declared.

"Call me deluded, but he's on form right now. He'd fancy his chances against both guys.

"But it's their time. They've earned this right and on Saturday you will see a newly crowned undisputed heavyweight world champion."

