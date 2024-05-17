Isaac Chamberlain to fight Jack Massey for European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles at Selhurst Park

Isaac Chamberlain will face Jack Massey next month for the vacant European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles in an all-English clash.

Brixton's Chamberlain had been scheduled to face Michal Cieslak for the European title at Selhurst Park on June 15 but the Pole has been forced to withdraw with an injury.

Chamberlain, 30, and Massey, 31, will now fight on the undercard of the all-British WBO cruiserweight title showdown between Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe at Crystal Palace's home ground.

Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) was named mandatory challenger for the European crown following a dominant points victory over London rival Mikael Lawal for the British and Commonwealth titles at York Hall in October 2023.

Image: Chamberlain and Massey are both targeting the vacant European title

Massey (21-2, 12 KOs), the former IBO cruiserweight champion, gets his shot at European glory having stopped Steve Eloundou inside a round last time out at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom said: "We now have another cruiserweight battle of Britain confirmed for our historic event at Selhurst Park as Isaac Chamberlain and Jack Massey clash for the European and Commonwealth titles.

"We’d like to wish Michal Cieslak a speedy recovery. He’s been a great champion and we’re sure he will be back and in more big fights soon."

Watch all the action from Selhurst Park live on Sky Sports on June 15.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.