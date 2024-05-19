Tyson Fury voices dismay after suffering split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in undisputed world heavyweight title fight

Tyson Fury voiced his dismay after suffering the first defeat of his career by split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

The British star's WBC title was ripped away by Usyk, who added it to his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after he sent Fury toppling into the ropes for a standing count that sealed victory with scores of 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 in Saudi Arabia.

But Fury believed he had done enough to earn the win and suggested the Ukrainian had benefitted from sympathy towards his war-torn home country.

"I believe I won that fight," Fury said.

"I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them, and I believe it was one of those what-can-you-do, one of them... decisions in boxing.

"We both put on a good fight, best we can do.

"But make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion, and I'll be back. I've got a rematch clause."

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed that Fury could receive a return bout against Usyk before the end of the year.

"It's what Tyson wants, the clause in the contract says 'immediate rematch'," Warren said.

Usyk has now become undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

"Yeah of course. I am ready for rematch," said the Ukrainian, when asked for his immediate reaction.

Usyk then paid tribute to his late father telling Sky Sports: "I feel good. A lot of people prayed for me, I love you.

"I'm very happy.

"My people will be very happy I think, it's a big win, not only for me, it's a big win for my country, for soldiers who now defend my country.

"I think my father now is watching over me and is very happy. Dad, I love you. I can, you told me I can."

