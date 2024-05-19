Fury vs Usyk: Book repeats of the undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury collided with Oleksandr Usyk in an epic undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia - and you can book the repeats now.

The British star faced Usyk in a battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles in Riyadh, with the winner reigning supreme over the sport's top divison.

Book the repeats of Fury vs Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office at 10am and 10pm on Sunday.

On the undercard, Jai Opetaia took on Mairis Briedis in a rematch with the IBF cruiserweight title at stake.

Welshman Joe Cordina also defended his IBF super-featherweight title against Belfast's Anthony Cacace.

Image: Joe Cordina defended his IBF world title against Anthony Cacace

In a WBC eliminator, Cuba's Frank Sanchez fought German rival Agit Kabayel for the right to challenge the Fury vs Usyk winner.

Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain had the opportunity to showcase his explosive skills against Joshua Wahab.

And Sergey Kovalev attempted to rejuvenate his career in a light-heavyweight fight with Robin Safar.

