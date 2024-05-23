Lawrence Okolie plotting 'vicious' performance against Lukasz Rozanski in bridgerweight world title clash

Lawrence Okolie vowed to deliver a 'vicious' performance as he prepares to make his debut at bridgerweight against Lukasz Rozanski on Friday night.

The former WBO cruiserweight world champion will challenge Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight belt in front of the Pole's home fans as he continues his journey towards the heavyweight division.

Okolie looked in tremendous shape as he took to the scales at 101.4 kilos, two ounces inside the bridgerweight limit, in what looks a far more comfortable weight for the Hackney fighter.

Rozanski, an unbeaten 15-0 after last year's first-round knockout win over Alen Babic, followed up at 101 kilos.

Lawrence Okolie showed off his clear height advantage at the weigh-in head to head with Lucasz Rozanski and was not interested in engaging the Polish champion.

"I feel fantastic," said Okolie. "It's a completely different experience (making weight). I can't wait for tomorrow.

"I know what he's going to come with, we've seen it 15 times, he goes all out, I'll show him he's in there with a different animal.

"I'm looking forward to the boos and getting in there and getting it done vicious.

"I just think for people like that whose mindset is all in, when you hit them properly you find out who they are. We're getting it done."

Alen Babic was stunned by Lukasz Rozanski's early onslaught in Poland

Okolie returns to the ring for the first time since losing his cruiserweight title to Chris Billam-Smith, who will put it on the line against Richard Riakporhe in June.

Awaiting him is not only a raucous atmosphere in Rzeszow, but a full throttle fighter in Rozanski who has never been past four rounds in his career having stopped 14 of his 15 opponents, including 13 inside two rounds.

Oliver: It's going to be explosive

Sky Sports' Spencer Oliver...

"I think Lawrence will have to meet him head-on, this time last year you watched it against Babic and go 'wow'.

"Mentally he has to be tuned on, Lawrence has to hold his nerve, block the sound out, get in there and do the job. If he lets the crowd get to him it will be a big problem because Rozanski will come at him fast.

"With Rozanski, his main asset is he's unorthodox, he'll throw a triple right hand from somewhere. There's no finesses, he goes out there and starts so fast, he'll come out the traps like Linford Christie.

"He's not thinking about round five, six or seven, no human being who starts fights like that can go 12 rounds. This fight is going to happen very very quickly.

"It's going to be explosive. People said about Lawrence being negative in his last few fights, there's no way he can be negative here."

