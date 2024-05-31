Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson : Boxing fight postponed with new date expected to be announced in early June

Mike Tyson's boxing contest with Jake Paul has been postponed.

Tyson fell ill last week and a new fight date is expected in early June. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the fight's promoters said in a statement.

The fight beckons as another beacon of the crossover era as YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul faces his toughest test yet against former world heavyweight champion Tyson.

Paul is 9-1 in the ring after recording a first-round stoppage win over Ryan Bourland at the beginning of March, the only blemish on his record being a defeat to Tommy Fury in the pair's grudge match last year.

Image: Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer

Tyson, who will have turned 58 by the time the fight arrives, retired from professional boxing back in 2005 with a 50-6 record as a former undisputed heavyweight champion. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition in November 2020.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon," Tyson said in the statement.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

Paul added: "I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.

"My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."