Claressa Shields steps up to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in boxing return

Claressa Shields has her sights on becoming a four-weight world champion after stepping up to challenge women’s WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

The 29-year-old has been competing in mixed martial arts with Professional Fighters League since August last year, winning her most recent fight in February with a split-decision verdict over Kelsey DeSantis.

Shields will return to boxing on July 27 to face Lepage-Joanisse at the Litte Caesar's Arena in Detroit, where she successfully defended her undisputed middleweight world champion status against Maricela Cornejo in June last year.

"This is a significant and unique fight where I am moving up two weight classes against a very tough champion in my quest to become world champion in my fourth weight division," Shields said.

"I plan to do what I do best: bring that GWOAT energy and continue putting women's boxing on the map.

"I'm excited to bring another entertaining fight to Little Caesars Arena. Last time 12,000 fans filled the arena, and this time we're going to lift the roof off the building."

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shields, who is 14-0 (2) as a professional, has already been a world champion at light-middleweight, middleweight and super-middleweight.

Claressa Shields sent a chilling message to rival Savannah Marshall saying that the she wouldn't be able to beat 'The GWOAT' in MMA, boxing or ping pong!

The clash with Canada's Lepage-Joanisse (7-1 (2)) will see the vacant WBO light-heavyweight title on the line as it will be fought at that division's limit of 12st 7lb.

However, the WBC class that as heavyweight for their women's title, with the 28-year-old Lepage-Joanisse having won that belt via a split-decision victory over Abril Argentina Vidal in March.

"It doesn't matter to me whether it's Claressa or someone else," Lepage-Joanisse said. "My life is all about challenges."

