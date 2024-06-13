Callum Simpson to challenge Zak Chelli for British and Commonwealth titles at Barnsley's Oakwell stadium live on Sky Sports

Zak Chelli will defend his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Callum Simpson on August 3 at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley live on Sky Sports.

Chelli is putting his titles on the line in his opponent's hometown against mandatory challenger Simpson.

It will be Chelli's first defence of the belts he won in his unanimous points victory over Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

The Fulham fighter will be looking to solidify his position at the top of a highly-competitive domestic division when he makes the long journey north to South Yorkshire where he will take on the unbeaten Simpson.

Simpson, 27, has earned his shot at Chelli's belts with a series of impressive performances, most recently scoring a fourth-round knockout win over Tanzania's Dulla Mbabe at The O2 arena in March to remain on course for his mandatory challenge.

Simpson is predicting another knockout performance when he challenges for British and Commonwealth glory in front of his fans at Oakwell Stadium, the home of his beloved Barnsley FC.

"It's a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley," he said.

"I'm going to win the British and Commonwealth titles in style. Expect a knockout. This is the fight I've been asking for. It's a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud.

"I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress."

But Chelli warned: "Winning the British and Commonwealth titles was the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. This is just the beginning for me.

"Simpson is too scared to challenge me for my titles in London so I'll show him what a real fighter is and fight him on his home turf.

"On August 3 my hand will be raised and the belts will remain round my waist."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted to be working with Barnsley FC to bring an unmissable night of championship boxing to Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, August 3 with British and Commonwealth champion Zak Chelli defending his belts against local star Callum Simpson.

"From winning the Ultimate BOXXER tournament to claiming impressive wins over Germaine Brown, Anthony Sims Jr and Jack Cullen, Zak Chelli has proven himself as a top operator and will be coming to Barnsley full of confidence.

"Callum Simpson is the latest star to emerge from Yorkshire, which has a rich history of producing boxing champions. He will have the backing of the Barnsley faithful as he fights at his home stadium. Expect fireworks as the two fighters go toe-to-toe at Oakwell.”

The stadium will be set for a capacity of 7,000.

The club's chief executive Jon Flatman said: "Barnsley FC are proud to host Callum Simpson and fulfil his lifelong ambition to fight at Oakwell.

"The stadium has to always be at the centre of what the community wants and needs. We know the people in this town want to see Callum claim the British title at this iconic venue.

"We are excited to see the people of Barnsley turn out in force.

"Callum has the full support of the club behind him and we know this fight will put the town, the club and the people of Barnsley firmly on the map.

"We are a place of possibilities and we want everyone to have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams."

