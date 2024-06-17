Luis Alberto 'Venado' Lopez defends IBF world title against Angelo Leo on Saturday August 10 on Sky Sports

Luis Alberto 'Venado' Lopez will put his IBF featherweight world title on the line against Angelo Leo on Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports, at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, is emerging as one of his nation's most decorated champions. The 30-year-old powerhouse captured the IBF featherweight crown by dethroning Josh Warrington in the Brit's hometown of Leeds in December 2022.

In his first defence, he travelled again to stop Belfast's Michael Conlan via a fifth-round TKO in May 2023, returning to the USA that September to beat division mainstay Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision.

In his last outing, Lopez knocked out mandatory challenger Reiya Abe in the eighth round, handing the Japanese contender his first stoppage defeat.

"On August 10, I will make it abundantly clear who the king of the featherweight division is. This will be the fourth defense of my world title, and I'm preparing for a great battle against a former world champion like Angelo Leo," Lopez said.

"It will be a magical night for all the fans in New Mexico. I know he is the local fighter, but you already know what happens when I enter enemy territory. The 'Road Warrior' is back, and I will put all the division's champions on notice."

Image: American Leo will fight for the title in his hometown of Albuquerque

Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) has already made history as one of six New Mexicans to win a world title. When Leo defeated Tramaine Williams for the vacant WBO junior featherweight strap in 2020, he joined Bob Foster, Johnny Tapia, Danny Romero, Holly Holm, and Austin Trout as "Land of Enchantment" boxers to reach the professional mountain top.

He lost the title five months later to Stephen Fulton and spent more than two years out of the ring following a 2021 victory over Aaron Alameda. Leo moved up to featherweight and won three fights, including a convincing decision over former world title challenger Eduardo Baez in April.

"I'm honoured to fight for my second world title, especially in my hometown of Albuquerque. I couldn't ask for more," Leo said.

"I know Lopez is one of the top champions in my division, and a win over him would be huge for me and my city. I'm in the prime of my career and can't wait to show the world the fighter I've become since winning my first world title in 2020."

Linfoldo Delgado and Bryan Flores will also collide on the night in an all-Mexican 10-round junior welterweight co-feature.

"Albuquerque is a great fight city, and we are thrilled to be back with an exciting card headlined by a ferocious world champion in Venado Lopez against the hometown kid, Angelo Leo," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"Lindolfo Delgado is one of Mexico's emerging superstars, and his fight against Bryan Flores has all the makings of a Fight of The Year contender. It's a real throwback card in a place where so many classic fights have occurred."