Ben Whittaker brings back the days of Naseem Hamed, says Johnny Nelson | 'He should look to fight Dan Azeez'

Rising light-heavyweight star Ben Whittaker continues to make an impact.

On Saturday, he went 10 rounds for the first time, when he outscored Ezra Arenyeka at Selhurst Park.

It was an eventful bout. Not only did Whittaker make his entrance to a live orchestra, but he had to endure both a headbutt and an elbow from Arenyeka, as well as peppering the contest with his now trademark showboating.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker wins by unanimous decision despite being headbutted and elbowed during the fight by opponent Ezra Arenyeka

Johnny Nelson, the former world champion and now an expert pundit for Sky Sports, believes Whittaker got a valuable learning fight.

"Ben is great at winding his opponents up as well as his fans up. So he couldn't complain about it. He couldn't expect the referee to do anything about it," Nelson told Sky Sports News.

"I actually think the 10 rounds for Ben was the best thing that could have happened to him. He was in there with a live opponent that was trying to put him under pressure."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The former WBO cruiserweight champion added: "I and many people thought he'd shut this kid out in about two rounds."

But he noted: "Remember his opponent had 12 unbeaten fights. He'd stopped 10. So, no matter, if you get in there with anybody, it means you can do something.

"Ben, in his first 10-rounder, if he wants to go on as he should go on to bigger and better things, he needs fights like that. And to develop him as a potential champion, as an heir apparent, you can't have it all your own way. Even Ben was frustrated thinking I want to get rid of him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ezra Arenyeka lashed out with a headbutt after Ben Whittaker taunted him by walking him back to his corner after the sixth round

"Part of the job is learning. Matchmaking is everything. So I think you know what, great shout, good win.

"He ticked a massive box," Nelson concluded. "And the entrance, oh my goodness, ridiculous. Just reminded me of the Naz ['Prince' Naseem Hamed] days. So I loved everything about that."

He believes Whittaker should look to fight former British champion Dan Azeez in the near term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker and Ezra Arenyeka exchanged showboats during the first round of their fight on the Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe undercard

"Unfortunately I think that's the way. You look at Dan Azeez, look at what he's achieved and he's a great scalp if he becomes a scalp for Ben and it's business," he said.

"So that's what I can see happening within the next 12 months and it's a fight I don't want to see because my two favourite fighters on the scene would be right there in the ring [but] I could see that happening down the line."