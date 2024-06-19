Ben Whittaker brings back the days of Naseem Hamed, says Johnny Nelson | 'He should look to fight Dan Azeez'

Ben Whittaker was taken 10 rounds for the first time in his career and had to weather an elbow and headbutt from Ezra Arenyeka; Former world champion and Sky Sports expert pundit Johnny Nelson appraises Whittaker's performance and considers what his next move should be
Wednesday 19 June 2024 06:08, UK
Rising light-heavyweight star Ben Whittaker continues to make an impact.
On Saturday, he went 10 rounds for the first time, when he outscored Ezra Arenyeka at Selhurst Park.
It was an eventful bout. Not only did Whittaker make his entrance to a live orchestra, but he had to endure both a headbutt and an elbow from Arenyeka, as well as peppering the contest with his now trademark showboating.
Johnny Nelson, the former world champion and now an expert pundit for Sky Sports, believes Whittaker got a valuable learning fight.
"Ben is great at winding his opponents up as well as his fans up. So he couldn't complain about it. He couldn't expect the referee to do anything about it," Nelson told Sky Sports News.
"I actually think the 10 rounds for Ben was the best thing that could have happened to him. He was in there with a live opponent that was trying to put him under pressure."
The former WBO cruiserweight champion added: "I and many people thought he'd shut this kid out in about two rounds."
But he noted: "Remember his opponent had 12 unbeaten fights. He'd stopped 10. So, no matter, if you get in there with anybody, it means you can do something.
"Ben, in his first 10-rounder, if he wants to go on as he should go on to bigger and better things, he needs fights like that. And to develop him as a potential champion, as an heir apparent, you can't have it all your own way. Even Ben was frustrated thinking I want to get rid of him.
"Part of the job is learning. Matchmaking is everything. So I think you know what, great shout, good win.
"He ticked a massive box," Nelson concluded. "And the entrance, oh my goodness, ridiculous. Just reminded me of the Naz ['Prince' Naseem Hamed] days. So I loved everything about that."
He believes Whittaker should look to fight former British champion Dan Azeez in the near term.
"Unfortunately I think that's the way. You look at Dan Azeez, look at what he's achieved and he's a great scalp if he becomes a scalp for Ben and it's business," he said.
"So that's what I can see happening within the next 12 months and it's a fight I don't want to see because my two favourite fighters on the scene would be right there in the ring [but] I could see that happening down the line."