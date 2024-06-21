Lyndon Arthur: Dan Azeez and I are on a collision course | 'I'll beat him but it would be a great fight'

Manchester's Lyndon Arthur believes he is a on a "collision course" with Dan Azeez.

Azeez was held to a draw over eight rounds against quality European operator Hrvoje Sep last weekend, in front of his home fans at Selhurst Park.

But that hasn't diminished Arthur's interest in boxing the south Londoner.

Image: Arthur battles through to a points defeat after 12 rounds with Dmitry Bivol

"I think Azeez is better than that," he told Sky Sports. "I don't think he was up for that fight. I've seen him perform much better than that. So a fight between me and him, I don't think he'll come prepared like that. I think it'll be a great fight. I think our styles match very well.

"I also think I would beat him but I do think it would be a great fight.

"I think we are on a collision course."

First Arthur has to deal Liam Cameron in a 10-round bout for the WBA Inter-Continental strap in Bolton.

"I'm not overlooking Liam Cameron in any way shape or form," Arthur said. "I just know I have to get past Liam Cameron in order to get back in the big fights.

"It's not a fight that I'm taking lightly. This is his big opportunity. I have to be on my A game.

"I'm keen to win but I'm also keen to entertain. I feel like a lot of people forget that I can actually knock people out and stop people so it'll be good to get that stoppage."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the fight between Dan Azeez and Hrvoje Sep from the Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe undercard.

Arthur is rebuilding after going 12 rounds with elite light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol in a failed bid for the WBA world title.

"The more the fight went on the more confident I got," he said.

"Stupidly I was reading all the comments leading up to the fight about how I was going to get beat in the first round or the first half of the fight and stuff like that. When you get in there, you kind of make somebody Godzilla. Going into the fourth, fifth, sixth round [I was thinking] this guy's only human.

"I learned I can adapt and do things regardless of what the preparation was.

"I want the big fights. I want to be in the big fights," he concluded. "As long as I do surpass Cameron then that's where I'm heading to."