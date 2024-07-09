Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall: We can both go undisputed! | 'That's the goal. It's definitely doable'

Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall believe they can both become undisputed world champions before the end of their careers.

Partners and Olympic medallists, Artingstall and Price already form one of the most successful households in British boxing.

Their trophy cabinet includes two Olympic medals, Price's gold and Artingstall's bronze from the Tokyo Games, Price's British title and WBA welterweight world championship as well as a host of major amateur medals they have won between them.

Artingstall is mandated to fight for the European featherweight championship next and fully intends to add that accolade to their prize haul.

"Not quite the world title like Lauren's got but we're working on it. She's not got the European so it's nice to have in the house I suppose. We have the British, it'll be nice to get the European," Artingstall told Sky Sports.

"Especially after seeing Lauren win the world title, I was like right, I need to get a title under my belt. I think it brings more eyes on to you as well, recognition. Because, regardless of what we've done in the Olympics, you start from scratch as a pro."

She added: "Hopefully by the end of our careers we'll have every single belt that we could possibly have."

Artingstall is adamant that before they are done they could both become undisputed champions.

"That's the goal. It's definitely doable. There's no reason why it can't happen with the way we work and the talent we've got. Putting them two together, there's no reason why that can't be possible," she said.

Price, who won the WBA title in May, is one step closer towards that end.

"I'd like to become undisputed and the people who have got them [belts] are obviously [Natasha] Jonas, Sandy Ryan and [Ivana] Habazin. Those are the fights that I'd like. Mikaela Mayer, she's a massive name as well. I'd never turn anyone down," Price told Sky Sports.

"I'll fight anyone. Now I've got them world titles I'm offering something, I suppose, whereas before they all turned round and said I didn't really have anything to offer.

"I want to become undisputed so any one of the champions who holds them belts I'm happy to fight next."