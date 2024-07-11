Hamzah Sheeraz: I'm chasing that Chris Eubank Jr fight down | 'Tyler Denny's coming to rip it all away'

Rising middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz thought he would get to fight Chris Eubank Jr at Wembley Stadium on September 21.

But instead he will box European champion Tyler Denny on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF heavyweight title fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Our side was all agreed, as it was to any opponent who's been put in front of us. But I don't want to disrespect Tyler Denny and overlook him talking about Chris Eubank Jr," Sheeraz told Sky Sports.

"That [Eubank] fight was meant to happen, it didn't happen, I've got to get over Tyler Denny for it once again to become a reality. [While Eubank's] chilling with his feet up, I'll be putting in the work and chasing that fight down."

Sheeraz added: "He is the bigger name and I'm under no illusion of that, but in about two or three fights I reckon I'll be a bigger name than Chris Eubank Jr."

The Ilford man is the No 1-ranked contender with the WBC and is also targeting its middleweight champion Carlos Adames.

"I need to win a title at middleweight. That is my ultimate goal. To win a world title at middleweight and then see how it goes," he said.

But Sheeraz noted: "Tyler Denny's the man who's come to take it and rip it all away from me."

He is convinced Denny, who is on an impressive run of victories in competitive fights, including beating Felix Cash most recently as well as last November's European title-winning effort, will be dangerous.

"I think the biggest factor in this fight is the fact that he comes with the mentality that he's got nothing to lose," Sheeraz said.

"All the pressure's on me. Really and truly speaking. So I think that's the biggest factor that benefits him going into the fight.

"At the same time, I'm well aware that these are the fights I can't sleep on. If I wasn't aware of that then it would be dangerous. I know going into camp I will put in the hours of work and cover every physical, mental and spiritual aspect that needs to be covered come fight night."

Since stepping up to middleweight Sheeraz has knocked out every opponent he has faced, often looking devastating. The 25-year-old has 16 stoppage wins in 20 professional fights, contrasting with Denny who has just one in his 24-bout career.

Sheeraz, however, cautioned: "I've learned from mistakes in the past. I fought an Argentine who wasn't a puncher, and he put me down. I got caught flush and he put me down, so I've definitely learned my lesson, to say the least, and I will not be making that mistake again.

"I'll be preparing for Tyler Denny like he's the biggest puncher in the division."

The occasion at Wembley Stadium, Sheeraz promises, will be something special. "It's huge. It's massive. You dream of it as a kid and do you believe that you're actually going to get there? The truth is no," he said.

"You can ask anyone that. It's always a dream. When it becomes a reality come September 21, I'll be walking out and I don't know how I'm going to react but it'll definitely be a good reaction for sure.

"I've got something big lined up."

