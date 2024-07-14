Raymond Muratalla calls out Denys Berinchyk and Shakur Stevenson after points win over Tevin Farmer

Raymond Muratalla extended his unbeaten record to 21-0 with a unanimous-decision victory over former world champion Tevin Farmer - before calling out Denys Berinchyk and Shakur Stevenson.

Muratalla triumphed 97-92, 96-93 and 95-94 on the scorecards in Saturday night's lightweight contest against Farmer, who was the IBF super featherweight title holder from 2018 to 2020.

The Californian is now hoping to face WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk or WBC lightweight kingpin Shakur Stevenson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last week, Shakur Stevenson beat Artem Harutyunyan by unanimous decision to defend his WBC lightweight world title

The 27-year-old said: "I want the champions next. Berinchyk called my name. I'm calling out his name right now. If I can't get Berinchyk, then I want Shakur."

Muratalla vs Farmer had become the main event in Las Vegas after WBO and IBF middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from his defence against Andrei Mikhailovich due to dehydration.

Farmer, 33, arguably outboxed Muratalla in the first half of the fight, showing his speed and counterpunching ability with his southpaw style, but faded as the bout progressed with Muratalla's extra power telling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Muratalla's vicious right hand stunned Farmer in the 10th and final round

Farmer, whose defeat was the sixth of a 41-fight career, was deducted a point for holding in the eighth round, before Muratalla landed several body shots and a powerful right hand in the 10th and final round en route to victory.

The winner said: "He was moving around. He was holding. So I had to keep putting on the pressure. And we came out with the victory.

"I was just consistent with the pressure. I just kept putting it on. My team told me to keep putting it on. I was breaking him down round by round."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A frustrated Farmer said: "That point deduction was crazy. I feel like we were both holding.

"The times I tried to get out, he had my arm, so it looked like I was holding. But it's the ref. He makes the calls. You have to take it on the chin."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from boxing, football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league and more