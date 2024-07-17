Katie Taylor is holding her lightweight world championships 'hostage', declares Caroline Dubois

Caroline Dubois is gunning for the WBC lightweight world championship and the current holder of the belt, Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor.

Dubois fights Maira Moneo for the WBC's interim lightweight title on Saturday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

However the Londoner wants the full world championship at 135lbs, which Taylor still holds even though the Irish star has been operating at super-lightweight, 140lbs, where she is now the undisputed world champion after avenging her sole pro loss to Chantelle Cameron.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Victory over Moneo would establish Dubois as the mandatory challenger for the WBC lightweight world title.

"You've got the veteran holding on to the belt that they haven't fought for in over a year. It's frustrating for people like me because we're just waiting around for what somebody else decides," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"The winner of this is going to be mandatory to fight Katie Taylor. It's a good position to be in and we're going to see what happens."

Taylor was also the undisputed champion at lightweight. Although she has now vacated the IBF and WBO titles, she still holds the WBA belt as well the WBC title at 135lbs. Taylor is due to fight Amanda Serrano later on this year but at 140lbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois outclassed Miranda Reyes but could not find a stoppage despite landing plenty of hurtful combinations

"She's holding the belts hostage, so frustrating for someone like me, frustrating for people in my position but we're just going to have to wait and see what happens. Hopefully she vacates or next fight, God willing, we fight her," Dubois declared. "It will be a mega fight.

"Everybody wants the big fish and Katie's probably the biggest fish for a long time.

"The winner of this [Moneo] fight is mandatory.

"If [Taylor] isn't going to fight, she has to vacate," Dubois continued. "We're the new faces coming through.

"Me and other girls like me, we are the new faces to take those spots."

'Vicious and exciting'

Dubois is determined to dominate Moneo in their August 3 clash at the Oakwell stadium in Barnsley.

The only loss on the Uruguayan's record is a disqualification due to a headbutt on Yanina Lescano, a shared opponent and world title challenger whom Dubois beat last year.

Dubois is expecting Moneo to employ similar rough house tactics against her.

"I believe that she will resort to that when I start winning and winning easily. The only way she's going to have any success is by getting messy and dirty and rough and rugged and trying to throw me down and stuff like that. That's the only way," Dubois said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Caroline Dubois knockdown Magali Rodriguez three times during their clash at York Hall

The Briton believes that will all stand her in good stead. "She's aggressive, non-stop, fights with her heart on her sleeve, just going to be in your face. I think it's a great fight. I think it's great preparation for what's next," Dubois said.

However she promises: "You'll see what you always see. You will see vicious, exciting, skilful and classy Caroline Dubois step in the ring and do what I've been doing. I'm going to try and go for the knockout and be as exciting as I can for the fans.

"If it comes it comes, if it don't, it don't. All I want is a beatdown and really put Moneo in her place and let it be known that I'm levels above."

Don't miss Caroline Dubois on the August 3 Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports