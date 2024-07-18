Joe Laws: Sparring Terence Crawford won't help Stephen McKenna against me

Joe Laws is convinced that Stephen McKenna is overlooking him, and he intends to punish him for that mistake.

Laws will fight McKenna at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley on August 3, live on Sky Sports.

He's seen McKenna has been sparring Terence Crawford ahead of this fight. But although Crawford is, pound-for-pound, one of the best fighters in the sport at any weight, Laws believes it indicates McKenna is not preparing directly for him.

"He thinks I am [rubbish]," Laws said of McKenna. "He's been sparring Terence Crawford, sparring a southpaw, pound-for-pound counter-puncher and then fighting me, who's the absolute polar opposite. I'm going to run at him like a Staffy [bulldog].

"Sparring Terence Crawford? I don't know if he's looking past me for [Florian] Marku in the future or whatever. I think that's very disrespectful. I am his hardest fight in his whole career.

"He hasn't fought anybody with my tenacity, my nastiness and my will to win."

Laws showcased all of those attributes when he came in on 12 days' notice to overwhelm Michael Hennessy in his last bout.

"I just got off the back of literally a two-week holiday where I didn't do nothing," Laws told Sky Sports. "I took the fight, I couldn't even train for it because I had 12 days.

"I think too many people overthink it. I'm always ready. I'm ready now."

He had a warning for McKenna. "I've been tried, tested and I'm still here. I've won, I've been beaten, I've knocked out kids and I've been knocked out. He's had everything his own way, handed to him on a plate. He's been sparring these kids but let's be real, I know boxing. He [McKenna] is tall, he's fit, he's very strong, he's got big gloves on and a headguard," Laws declared.

"When I get small gloves on, smashing him in the cranium, it's going to be a different story.

"Who's he fought in his career who I couldn't beat? Who he's fought who I couldn't stop?

"I think his power's overrated. He's overrated and I'm there to expose him."

He added: "We don't know if he's world level yet. We know he spars the likes of [Vasiliy] Lomachenko, Terence Crawford. But he's fought nobody.

"I'm his biggest test and I haven't been tested. This fight's all about is McKenna world level? Or can Joe Laws rise to the occasion? I think I can. So let's have it!"

