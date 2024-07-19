Chantelle Cameron: I dropped Katie Taylor with a jab, it should have been a knockdown

Chantelle Cameron has had to move on from her defeat to Katie Taylor.

Taylor came back from her sole pro-career loss to hand Cameron a first defeat herself in a spectacular clash in Dublin last year.

That result saw Cameron lose her undisputed championship.

Image: Cameron puts pressure on against Taylor

But she now returns against Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC Interim super-lightweight title on Saturday.

"I'm on a mission now to get my belts back," Cameron told Sky Sports. "I want to be showing everyone that I'm coming for my belts and making statements and let everyone know I'm on a mission again.

"Mekhaled's a great opponent. She's tough, she's durable, she's skilled and I've got to do a job on her to let everyone know I'm back."

That loss to Taylor still nags at Cameron. She is convinced the result could have been different, especially if a possible knockdown in the first round had been counted.

Image: Taylor won the second fight with Cameron and is now due to rematch Amanda Serrano later this year

"I put her on the floor with a jab!" Cameron claims. "It didn't hurt her but she did hit the canvas.

"It's boxing, if you land a shot on someone and they hit the canvas, that's a knockdown.

"Obviously that had an impact on the fight because it should have been a 10-8 round but it wasn't."

She added: "Even moving on from that, it was a dirty fight.

"She spoiled me, she stopped me from working and that's a good way to stop an aggressive fighter like me, hold my arms so I can't punch.

"But in all honesty that's not a boxing match is it? It's a hugging match."

Image: Cameron believes she should have had a knockdown scored in her favour in the last fight with Taylor

Cameron still wants a deciding trilogy fight with Taylor.

"I just hope at some point in the future I do get the chance to have my revenge like she had her revenge," she said.

"I wouldn't say she owes me [that fight] because what she's done for women's boxing is incredible."

Cameron, though, still reckons: "She's running away from me. She won't want to hear that and people won't want to believe that but she is running away from me.

"I beat Katie, Katie beat me, we're one apiece and the right thing to do is we should settle it."

However, if she beats Mekhaled to win that Interim belt, Cameron believes other options will become available to her.

"My career doesn't stop with Katie Taylor," she said. "Caroline [Dubois], she's definitely going to move up, she's young as well [and] another great fighter, there's loads. There's Natasha Jonas, Mikaela Mayer. There's loads of fights out there."