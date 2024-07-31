Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Oleksandr Usyk makes prediction for 'great' IBF heavyweight title clash

Oleksandr Usyk has predicted Anthony Joshua will beat Daniel Dubois when the British duo compete in September for the IBF heavyweight world title vacated by the Ukrainian.

Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in May to become undisputed champion of the heavyweight division but, after agreeing a December rematch of that bout, will vacate one of the four titles he holds to enable another title clash to take place.

The chief beneficiaries of that decision are two-time world champion Joshua and former world title challenger Dubois, who will fight live on Sky Sports Box Office at Wembley Stadium on September 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk stopped by Derek Chisora's changing room, after a gruelling 10 round fight against Joe Joyce.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News at the Ukrainian embassy in London, at which Usyk was present to see UK vehicles being donated to his country, the champion gave his prediction.

"I think it's AJ," Usyk said.

"I respect both of these guys, but I predict Anthony."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk reflects on the war in Ukraine and is saddened by what is happening, as he explains the importance of his win over Tyson Fury to his country.

Usyk beat Joshua to become a unified heavyweight world champion in 2021 before winning a rematch the following year to retain the titles, with both victories coming via points decisions.

Dubois was stopped in the ninth round as he challenged Usyk for his belts in 2023, but there was controversy as a fifth-round body shot that floored the champion was adjudged to have been a low blow, meaning the referee gave him time to recover.

Usyk, who is scheduled to face Fury on December 21 in Saudi Arabia, insisted he was happy to give up his status as undisputed champion as he believes doing so is "great" for boxing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleskandr Usyk laughed off excuses that Tyson Fury found their first fight too easy and promised him a

He said: "It's good. IBF does not take my belt, I give my belt for Anthony Joshua and Dubois.

"Because for me, it's important that my sport, boxing develops.

"But if I take four belts, OK, what? I have four. I must defend IBF. Now it's not possible because we have rematch.

"Ok, no problem. It's good when different sportsmen have belts. For me, it's good. For boxing, it's great."

Don't miss the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF heavyweight title clash live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 21