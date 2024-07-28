Derek Chisora claims unanimous points victory over Joe Joyce in heavyweight slugfest

Derek Chisora claimed a unanimous decision victory over Joe Joyce after 10 hard-hitting rounds of boxing at the O2 Arena.

Both fighters landed heavy punches in a back and forth contest, but it was Chisora who came out on top after he downed Joyce in the ninth round to seal a knockdown round which tipped the scales in his favour.

All three judges gave the fight to Chisora, two by scores of 96-94 and the other by 97-92.

Chisora told TNT Sports: "I want to thank Frank Warren for keeping faith with me. I thought it was a good way to end my career with the man I started with.

"It's not my last fight - I've got two more. It's my last fight in the O2 Arena. I'll go to Manchester in December."