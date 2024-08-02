Stephen McKenna on Joe Laws clash: 'He's afraid. I can see it in his eyes'

Joe Laws confronted Stephen McKenna at the public workouts ahead of their fight this weekend.

The two will box on the Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson undercard at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, live on Sky Sports.

At Thursday's event in the town centre, security had to separate the pair as Laws squared up to McKenna while they traded verbal barbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stevie McKenna is confident of beating Joe Laws on August 3rd and describes him as a 'schoolyard bully'.

But McKenna dismissed his opponent. "I can see he's afraid," McKenna told Sky Sports.

"I can sense it a mile off. He's scared. He's afraid. He's seen the size of me. He knows what he's finally in for. He's going through the mincer on Saturday night.

"I can see it in his eyes. He's like a deer in the headlights. He's just talking out of pure fear. It's finally getting closer to the fight and he's starting to realise why the odds are so big in my favour, why everyone's saying he's going to get knocked out."

His particular confidence is rooted in his preparation, which has included sparring pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford ahead of this fight.

"Crawford really struggles to get sparring because of who is and what he can do. A very dangerous fighter. He does four-minute rounds in sparring, so I've been doing four-minute rounds," McKenna said.

"You can see why he's one of the best fighters in the world and I rate him as the pound-for-pound No 1. But experiencing that and you're going in against Joe Laws, it feels really comfortable and easy."

Now McKenna is motivated to finish this fight in style.

"He likes a tear-up in the middle of the ring and he's going to get a tear-up. He'll get what he's asked for. I'm the puncher, I'm the one who can box," the Irishman said.

"I'm going for a first-round knockout. I go for a knockout no matter what, but this time I'm going for first round."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zak Chelli warns Callum Simpson to 'expect a night of pain' ahead of their eagerly anticipated bout on Saturday night.

Laws, however, insisted that this is a contest he is relishing. "I'm ready to rock, ready to roll," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm ready to shock the world. This is what boxing's about, this is what life's about. Testing yourself, being the underdog."

As for being afraid, Laws roundly dismissed the thought. "I'm not scared of no one," he said. "I've had more fights than he's had hot dinners.

"I know what I know," he continued. "My pride's worth more than any payday. I'm coming to win."

Then laughing he added: "I'm going to punch him more times than he punches me, and not get knocked out. Then I'll win!"

Watch Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm on Saturday August 3.