Callum Simpson and Zak Chelli fight to follow Carl Froch, George Groves and James DeGale as Britain's next top super-middleweight

Callum Simpson and Zak Chelli are fighting to follow in the footsteps of British boxing's great super-middleweights.

Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Joe Calzaghe, Carl Froch, James DeGale, George Groves and Callum Smith are all elite UK fighters to have won world titles in the division.

Simpson, who challenges Chelli for the British and Commonwealth 168lb titles on Saturday live on Sky Sports, wants to inherit their mantle.

"I want to prove I'm the best in the division in Great Britain. I feel like the past few years it's not had the depth it used to have but I feel like I'm the next one to come through," Simpson told Sky Sports.

"It's a very prestigious belt, a belt that I've always wanted to win," he said of the British championship. "It's just another step in my journey.

"I'd like to win the British title outright and then I'd like to push on to European level and keep stepping up, keeping pushing on."

Simpson's popularity is building. The Oakwell stadium in his Barnsley home town has been set out for an attendance of 7,000 for tonight's fight.

"The numbers speak for themselves. It sold out in 48 hours. The support's been unreal. I've always said Barnsley comes out and gets behind their own. The proof's in the pudding, they have done," he said.

"No pressure on me, there's no pressure at all. I've been training since I was nine years old, I'm living my dream, this is what dreams are made of. There's no pressure here. I'm just enjoying it, soaking it all up."

Chelli has learned from sparring some of the best super-middleweights Britain has ever produced. He's been in the ring with Groves, DeGale and Callum Smith.

"It shows what level I am and the possibility," Chelli said.

"It shows what it takes to get to that level. You've got to have the tenacity, the dedication and the determination and that's what I learned from them, to keep coming forward.

"I'm here to prove why I'm the British and Commonwealth champion."

Chelli believes his experience will make all the difference. As well as sparring those top names, he has beaten Anthony Sims, Germaine Brown and Jack Cullen in his 18 pro bouts as well as losing to Mark Jeffers and Kody Davies.

"I've seen what I've done wrong in my past fights and I've always improved it. Life's about improving. Every time, they say, you get knocked down, you get back up," Chelli said.

"He's untested but he's raw and sometimes people who come out raw bring a challenge. I know it's not going to be an easy fight, I'm ready for it."

But Simpson can be dangerous. He knocked out Dulla Mbabe in devastating fashion in his last fight.

He'd love to finish the Chelli fight in that kind of style.

"I'll be looking for that. That's what we want don't we?" Simpson said. "I believe I'm going to win ,whether I knock him out or win on points. I'll either punch his head in for 12 rounds or I'll knock him out.

"I'm a high-pressure, high-intensity fighter anyway. I throw more shots than Chelli, I'll beat him on the inside, outside, mid-range. Any way he wants it, he'll get it."

