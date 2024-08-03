Tyson Fury will knock out Oleksandr Usyk in rematch after 'playing' in first fight, says Martin Bakole

Martin Bakole, the No 1-ranked heavyweight contender with the WBA, wants to defeat Jared Anderson to set up a shot at the winner of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

He believes the victor of that fight will be Fury.

Over the years Bakole has sparred a host of the world's top heavyweights, including both Fury and Usyk as well as Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Fury was the one who made the best impression on him. "The only person I'm impressed with is Tyson Fury. He's a big guy, he moves a lot. He moves his head," Bakole told Sky Sports.

"Usyk a little bit. Usyk I sparred in a small ring so I always gave him a hard time. Oh, if you could see his face when he sparred me, it's focused.

"Because I gave him a hard time, under pressure all the time. Tyson Fury, we sparred in a big ring, relaxed, very good sparring to watch."

Fury lost to Usyk in May, outpointed in a memorable undisputed world heavyweight championship fight.

But Bakole not only expects Fury to win their rematch in December, he expects him to do it by knockout.

"I was surprised [when Usyk beat Fury]," he explained. "I was not only surprised by Usyk, I was surprised by Tyson Fury's performance. He was playing.

"He was supposed to be focused like he was in the Deontay Wilder rematch. If he takes that mentality in the rematch I think he will stop Usyk like he did with Deontay. Because the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury rematch, we saw a different Tyson Fury, focused, coming to win."

Bakole thought Fury's showboating in the first Usyk fight was an ominous sign.

"Putting his hands behind his back, not moving, that is showing that you're not focused. One round changed everything," he said. "One left hook changed everything.

"I want him to be 100 per cent focused, not playing around.

"[Usyk] is coming 100 per cent focused to win the fight. So you need to be the same."

Bakole is taking on a most dangerous opponent in American star Jared Anderson when they fight on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Much is expected of Anderson, who is widely touted as the USA's next great heavyweight. But Bakole has warned that his opponent "will give up" in their fight.

"He's never fought someone who's fighting back. He's never fought someone who's coming forward," Bakole declared. "His level is high, I respect him."

But Bakole added: "He will give up and as soon as he starts boxing on the back foot, I will punish him.

"That is what is going to happen. I'm not going to test him, I'm going to fight him.

"He will not stand [and fight] because if he stands it's a knockout.

"I've been in the ring with some people that are attacking me, giving me a fight. I'm used to it. But not him. Him, he's used to controlling people, doing stuff he likes.

"I think he will give up, with my power, my strength.

"This means a lot. I want to be a champion."

