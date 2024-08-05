Could Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk be next for the impressive Martin Bakole?

Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk could be next in line to face Congolese giant Martin Bakole, according to promoter Ben Shalom.

Bakole stunned Jared Anderson with a fifth-round knockout victory in another statement performance in the blue-riband division.

With the win, Bakole moves to 21-1 while handing Anderson the first defeat of his professional career to leave him 17-1.

Bakole will now look to enforce his WBA challenge in the future as he currently holds the mandatory status in the leading ranked position.

"That was a devastating performance from Martin Bakole. The whole heavyweight division is now on notice," said Shalom.

"Jared Anderson was brave, he showed a lot of heart, but Martin ground him down and finished him in style.

"There are a lot of big fights out there for him - the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker, Agit Kabayel.

"Martin has been patient. He's been working hard, waiting for his opportunity, and now, it's his time. He's ready to mix it with the best in the world.

"I think Martin Bakole can beat anyone. He is going to cause everyone problems and he can become heavyweight champion of the world."

Fury lost to Usyk in May, outpointed in a memorable undisputed world heavyweight championship fight.

The best of the action from the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight title fight between Zak Chelli and Callum Simpson

After Callum Simpson swept to a British and Commonwealth title victory at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, Shalom claimed "British boxing has a new star".

"Simpson showed incredible skill and maturity to beat Zak Chelli and take the titles in the manner that he did.

"He has huge support in Barnsley. I've not seen anything like it. This is going to be the start of something very special for him.

"Next time we go back to Oakwell, I believe he can sell out the whole stadium.

"The connection he has with the club, the fans and the community is amazing to see. He can become British boxing's biggest ticket seller."

