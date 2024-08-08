Callum Simpson: Ben Whittaker 'does not want' the risk of taking me on

Callum Simpson has called out Ben Whittaker and claims that he "does not want" to take the risk of a bout with him.

Simpson swept to a British and Commonwealth title victory at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, beating Zak Chelli by unanimous decision.

His hometown crowd erupted in sheer delight when he was announced as "the new" champion after 12 rounds fought with intensity and determination.

Simpson took the fight for all three judges, 118-111, 118-110 and 117-111.

Now, Simpson is looking to the future and is ready to take on Chris Eubank Jr or Ben Whittaker.

However, the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion believes Whittaker "does not want" to take the risk of fighting him.

"It was everything and more. What Sky and BOXXER did to the place was unbelievable," said Simpson.

"I have been to many games there and to walk out and see it set up how it was was just magical.

"I am at the super-middleweight well but I am big in the weight, so Chris Eubank Jr, I don't think he is doing 160 anymore, so there is a catch weight there.

"Again, Ben Whittaker. I am not going to waste my time calling his name because that isn't going to happen. They don't want it.

"It is a big risk for them.

"For now, Eubank Jr, Whittaker, anyone else domestically top 10. Anyone can get it.

"Everybody wants to be a diamond but nobody wants the pressure. I want the pressure.

"Whittaker does not want it."

Simpson: My fight has reignited the Barnsley atmosphere

After creating an incredible atmosphere at Oakwell, Simpson believes the crowd and Barnsley fans can carry that momentum into the season as they look to secure promotion from League One.

"Listen, we are going up. We have got the momentum," Simpson added.

"Obviously, I got a big win and the atmosphere and the buzz from the crowd.

"I think we lost out in the play-offs in the last two seasons. I think my fight reignited the flame that might have been missing for some of the fans.

"We are going to go into this game on Friday with a new lease of life. Some of the players came up to me after the fight and told me how motivated they are."

