Olympics 2024: Imane Khelif through to welterweight gold medal fight in Paris

Algeria's Imane Khelif beat Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng by unanimous decision in the women's welterweight semi-final to give herself a shot at a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

In the 66kg semi both fighters were at least guaranteed a bronze for reaching this stage and walked out to an electric atmosphere at the converted Roland Garros.

Hundreds of flag-waving Algerian supporters turned the normally genteel surroundings of Phillippe-Chatrier Court into a cauldron of noise and chants of "Imane" tumbled down from the stands.

After a cagey start, Khelif came out on top and shined with a two-shot combination in the first round and was given it resoundingly 5-0 from the judges, all of them scoring it 10-9 in her favour.

The second round was brighter for Suwannapheng but it was another clean sweep for the Algerian fighter as she used her reach well, putting herself in a very strong position with one round to go.

As she continued to control things, Khelif cemented her convincing display with her right-hand and uppercut, celebrating with a dance as her unanimous victory was confirmed.

Having avoided the huge media scrum after her previous bouts, Khelif broke her silence to maintain: "I don't care what anyone is saying about me with the controversy.

"All that is important to me is that I stay on the level and give my people the performance they deserve. I know I'm a talented person and this is a gift to all Algerians."

Khelif has been in the spotlight since her opening bout due to an eligibility row that has dominated headlines and sparked online abuse.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting are both allowed to take part in the Olympics, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) adopting different criteria to the International Boxing Association (IBA) who disqualified both from last year's World Championships due to the results of an unspecified eligibility test.

Khelif will face China's Yang Liu in the women's welterweight gold medal fight after Yang beat Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin by split decision.