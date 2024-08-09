Olympics 2024: Imane Khelif defies eligibility controversy to win gold medal beating China's Yang Liu in welterweight final

Imane Khelif beat China’s Yang Liu by unanimous decision to win the Olympic welterweight final at Roland Garros in Paris.

The Algerian had been at the centre of furious row over her eligibility to compete in these Games. It has put her under her under tremendous pressure and scrutiny throughout the competition under the glare of a global media spotlight.

Despite that, she built a commanding lead over the first two rounds of her 66kg final with China's Yang to win the gold medal by unanimous decision.

"I'm very happy for this gold medal. The first gold medal for Africa and the Arab world [for a woman in boxing]," she said.

"I want to thank everyone. This is my dream, now I am very happy."

Image: Khelif rapid victory over Italy's Angela Carini generated a storm of controversy

Khelif and Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-ting both meet the IOC's eligibility criteria though they were both disqualified from the World Championships in 2023 with the International Boxing Association (IBA) ruling them out of boxing in women's categories.

However the nature of that eligibility test remains unspecified and the IBA has a host of questions around its own credibility that remain unanswered.

The body was banned from running the Olympic boxing tournament due to the IOC's ongoing concerns around alleged corruption, bout manipulation and financial transparency. That has provoked a ferociously hostile response, notably from Umar Kremlev, the Russian who is the IBA's controversial president.

Khelif had been subjected to vicious abuse, particularly on social media, that moved the IOC to condemn the torrent of threats and attacks. The boxer herself has publicly called for the bullying to end, warning: "It can destroy people".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Khelif called for an end to online abuse

But in action in the arena, Khelif was heralded. An electric crowd packed out Roland Garros, with a heaving contingent of Algerian supporters waving their national flags.

In the midst of all that, Yang tapped out her southpaw jab and used a combination to drive a stern back-hand left through.

But putting weight into her punches forced Yang back. Khelif tracked forward and for a moment caught Yang on the ropes with a flurry. Yang leapt at her with a lead right and hooked a left over too.

But sweeping the first round put Khelif in the ascendancy. A great cheer broke out across the arena when Khelif landed and to get herself into the contest Yang had to be more aggressive.

That though allowed the Algerian to lead off with her back hand.

Image: Algeria's Imane Khelif has been at the centre of an eligibility row that has engulfed the Olympic Games

Yang continually looked to get on the front foot in the second round. But Khelif drove her back a few paces. They studied each other, each trying to match the other's movements throughout.

Khelif though was not to be denied in the final round. In fact she won every round for all five judges, so clear did the officials see her victory.

After the unanimous decision was announced, she was carried around the arena floor on her coach's shoulders as she and thousands of her supporters celebrated.

That brought her extraordinary tournament to end.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.