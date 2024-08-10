Olympics 2024: Has the last ever boxing gold medallist been crowned at the Paris Games in Bakhodir Jalolov?

Bakhodir Jalolov claimed his second consecutive Olympic super-heavyweight gold medal at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The towering Uzbek beat Spain's Ayoub Ghadfa in dominant fashion, handing his opponent two standing counts in just the first round as he swept to a unanimous decision victory.

That final was the last contest of the tournament at Paris 2024 and, at present, it stands to be the last ever Olympic boxing bout.

Image: But the Olympics could be waving goodbye to boxing

The sport has not been included in the programme for the next Games in 2028, as it currently has no recognised governing body.

IBA, the federation that historically ran the international amateur sport, has been banned from administering the Olympic competition. The IOC is adamant that boxing could only return to the Olympics under the jurisdiction of a new federation.

A new organisation, World Boxing, has been formed that hopes to save the Olympic sport, but time is running out.

Australia's Caitlin Parker, who received her middleweight bronze at Saturday's medal ceremony, said: "I think it's so important to have boxing at the next Olympics. It's one of the oldest Olympic sports. I think we showed today and throughout this whole competition how important boxing is. It's popular, it brings people in and I just think people need to make sure that it happens.

"I'll keep speaking to it because it's every kid's dream. It was my dream and to be here at my second Olympics and on the podium, it's a dream come true.

"And I want that to happen for other people as well."

China's Olympic champion Li Qian lent her voice to that campaign, adding simply but clearly: "I second that."

A dominant super-heavyweight

Jalolov put on a clinic to win what could be boxing's last ever Olympic gold medal.

He measured Ghadfa out with long southpaw jabs and picked his moments to unleash heavy straight lefts.

A big cross handed the Spaniard a standing count in the first round. Jalolov then leapt in, attempting to strike while Ghadfa was vulnerable, but he wandered accidently on to a right from Ghadfa.

That, though, prompted a fierce response and another hard hit gave the Spaniard a second count on the bell.

He stayed on his feet but did not gain a foothold in the contest.

Jalolov continued his aggressive approach in the second round. He confused Ghadfa, launching his left then sending in a solid right. The Spaniard was not ready for those shots and they clocked him cleanly.

The Uzbek was controlling him, rocking Ghadfa back with a left hook, a shot he repeated to close out the round.

He, however, neglected to go for a grandstand finish. Rather than look for a knockout, he made sure he left no room for error.

Jalolov did not hurry himself. He let Ghadfa look for openings only to punish the Spaniard with stern counter-punches as boxed through to his unanimous decision victory.

