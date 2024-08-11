Pat Brown will turn professional after the Olympic Games: 'I'm coming for it all!'

GB heavyweight Pat Brown will leave the amateur sport to turn professional.

Brown, an international newcomer, has impressed with his heavy-handed, all-action style since breaking onto the Great Britain team.

He made rapid strides to qualify for these Olympic Games but was drawn against Brazil's slick Keno Machado, a Pan American Games and World championship silver medallist, in his first bout at Paris 2024.

In a performance of industry and energy, Brown worked with aggressive combinations of punches as well as displaying a keen facility to target the body. But it was not enough to wrest the judges' decision his way.

"I've been a bit low the past few days," he told Sky Sports. "At the time it's like you've got a lake, you throw a stone in and it's all blurry, you can't really see straight.

"I really was going in there bulletproof, I really thought I could wipe everyone out. But I just got to him a little bit too late in the third round.

"He's a class operator. I've watched the fight back and it was a close fight and I thought it would have been a lot closer in the second round to be fair than what they give it," he continued.

"It is what it is. It's split milk now and that's that. I've just got to move on now and continue with my career afterwards."

Image: Brown is a hard puncher with an exciting style

But he added: "One more round I needed and I would have got to him. His legs went in the third round and he was absolute knackered he was blowing. So definitely would have got to him.

"It is down to the judges unless you knock them out but in three rounds at this level it's very, very hard to get these experienced fighters out of there within three rounds.

"Fair play to him, it's amateur boxing, I didn't get the decision on the night."

He will though be an Olympian forever, and that should be a point of pride.

"I've been chosen out of the whole of Great Britain, just me, to represent at 92 kilos. It's definitely a big achievement," he said.

"I'm always going to be an Olympian and like I said now the dust has settled, it's kind of nice to enjoy the moment and take it all in."

A new future awaits. He revealed that he will turn professional next.

"100 percent, my amateur career is done now, I'll just enjoy some rest and look what's on the side," Brown told Sky Sports.

"There's some big fights to be made and my dreams are always to sell out arenas, to bring back them Ricky Hatton days in Manchester. That's what always gets me going, so have some good wars and good boxing fights."

He will bring the style he always has to that new endeavour. "Get stuck in, aggressive," he said with a smile, "let's go dig for dig.

"Watch this space, I'll be coming for it all and I can't wait to get my pro career underway in Manchester."

