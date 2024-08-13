Arslanbek Makhmudov: 'The Lion' aims to roar again against old World Series of Boxing foe Guido Vianello

Arslanbek Makhmudov has good memories from facing Guido Vianello in the amateur ranks. In the small hours of Sunday morning, nine years on from that World Series of Boxing clash, the heavyweight duo finally meet again as professionals.

Their 2015 meeting in Milan saw Makhmudov emerge victorious after Vianello suffered an ear injury in a hard-hitting four rounds, and the Canada-based Russian, nicknamed 'The Lion', has every intention of triumphing in this weekend's 10-rounder, live on Sky Sports.

What is different, though, is the 35-year-old has had three months' preparation for this contest after stopping Miljan Rovcanin in the second round in May, unlike the relentless, globe-trotting nature of life on the old WSB circuit.

"It was a difficult time and a difficult fight because we did a fight every two weeks - can you imagine?" Makhmudov told Sky Sports. "It was so crazy.

"I had one fight in Azerbaijan, one fight in Venezuela and then this fight in Italy. Treble fights were crazy, but it was a good experience.

"Even though it was a long time ago, I remember this, but we both became professional and became more experienced. It's not the same time, of course, but I go to do my job the best, like always, and to win."

The knockout of Serbia's Rovcanin in Shawinigan, Quebec, marked Makhmudov's 18th stoppage in the 19 wins he has chalked up since turning professional in 2017 and marked the perfect way to respond to his only defeat in those seven years.

That came in the battle of the unbeatens in Riyadh last December, when the 35-year-old was dropped three times against Agit Kabayel before the contest was eventually halted in the fourth round.

Makhmudov was severely hampered in that fight by a broken right hand which he sustained in the second round and would subsequently require surgery on, although at the time he had no idea of the extent of the damage he had sustained.

"I didn't realise it had happened," Makhmudov said. "I broke it in two places, but I didn't feel pain.

"During the fight, I understand I cannot punch - I want to punch, but my right says 'no'. I tried, tried and tried, but it just wasn't working.

Image: Makhmudov has recovered from a broken hand

"Even after the fight, I took off the gloves and saw my hand was swollen, and I saw the X-ray where there were two fractures.

"They said 'you don't feel any pain?', I said 'no', and they said to me 'you should cry now because you've had the bone move!' - but I didn't feel anything."

Vianello (12-2-1 (10)) is coming into the rematch with Makhmudov in Quebec City as part of this weekend's Top Rank card on the back of a split-decision loss to Efe Ajagba back in April.

Makhmudov, who these days fights out of Montreal, stopped short of promising another stoppage from an explosive display of his punching power, yet has only one thing on his mind going into this showdown with an old rival.

Image: Vianello is up next for Makhmudov

"I never can say that," Makhmudov said on the possibility of finishing inside the distance. "I always have one goal, to destroy him, anyone who comes against me. This is what I want to do, inshallah, and we will see.

"I don't know what he's going to do, but he fights more like a typical amateur fighter. He has very good footwork and a good jab, so we're going to do something to win."

Watch Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Guido Vianello on Sunday's Top Rank card, live on Sky Sports Action from 1am. Also stream with NOW.