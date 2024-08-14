Boxer Tommy Fury announces split from social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague

Boxer Tommy Fury has announced his split from social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague just over a year after they got engaged.

The couple met during the 2019 series of the ITV2 reality show Love Island and welcomed the birth of their only child, a daughter named Bambi, in January last year.

Less than an hour after Hague announced their split, Fury followed up with a separate Instagram post where he said he was "heartbroken" by the end of their relationship.

The break-up comes just three weeks after Hague referred to Fury as the "love of my life" as she shared a video on Instagram marking exactly one year since he proposed.

Sharing the news of the split, Hague wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Fury said in his post: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

The couple recently starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys together with Fury's half-brother and fellow boxer, Tyson Fury.

Fury, who had successful bouts against YouTubers KSI and Jake Paul, has previously admitted that Hague "hates" boxing.

He told BBC Breakfast last year that the 25-year-old influencer only tolerates boxing because "she knows how happy it makes me".

He has been dealing with a hand injury for four years and said in January that he had had surgery.