Anthony Joshua 'won't sleep' until he beats the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch winner

Boxing's powerbrokers have an obligation to deliver Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, ideally early in 2025, says promoter Barry Hearn.

British rivals Joshua and Fury have circled each other for much of their careers but, while they've both held heavyweight world titles, they still have not fought each other.

But there is a "duty" to make that fight before it's too late.

"Joshua against Tyson Fury in early 2025 is the fight that we have a responsibility to deliver and we don't walk away from our responsibilities," Barry Hearn, whose company Matchroom has promoted Joshua since he turned pro, told Sky Sports.

Joshua vs Fury could still be made, even if Oleksandr Usyk were to win his rematch with Fury in December.

"Yes, I think it's all of our duty, those involved," Hearn said. "We have to keep delivering the very best product.

"We need to do that fight. I think personally that Usyk beats Fury in the rematch. It's easier to make if Fury beats Usyk, because then if Joshua has beaten [Daniel] Dubois then you've got the unification fight because Joshua will hold the IBF belt."

Joshua will take on Dubois for the IBF heavyweight championships on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while Usyk and Fury will be fighting for the WBA, WBO and WBC titles on December 21.

Hearn added: "Usyk is a top-class world champion as a boxer, but doesn't have the commercial appeal of Tyson Fury. So whatever happens in Fury-Usyk still assuming that AJ has won - and mustn't get carried away with that, it's not a foregone conclusion - assuming that AJ is victorious in that fight, there is no bigger fight in the world still than Fury and AJ.

"It's the one the world's waiting for. There isn't a venue big enough to stage the number of people that would like to attend that. It will be colossal."

Whatever happens though, Joshua will want to fight Usyk a third time.

"He wants to beat Usyk," Hearn said. "Because the first fight he had with Usyk, frankly he came out second best. He went away, he regrouped, he learned, he studied and he still got beat in the second fight. That's why he got so disappointed in the second fight.

"It's a split decision and it was close, but Anthony Joshua's a very special type of sportsman. The money's great. He's got more than enough money, you could float a battleship if you put all his cash in one locker. But they want to win.

"These people want to win and they want a legacy. I don't think Anthony Joshua will sleep at night until he is unified."

