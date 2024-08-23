Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois sell out Wembley Stadium for all-British world title clash

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois have sold out Wembley Stadium for their September 21 IBF heavyweight world title clash, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh revealed that all general admission tickets for the bill, which features a stacked undercard as well as a performance by Liam Gallagher, have now been sold.

A limited number of platinum and hospitality tickets remain available.

Joshua is no stranger to a packed Wembley, having fought there for his landmark win over Wladimir Klitschko as well his victory over Alexander Povetkin.

But September 21 will be the first time he has boxed there as a world title challenger. Dubois, previously the IBF's Interim titlist, was elevated to full championship status when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.

For Dubois, however, this bout will be an opportunity to win a major world title fight and in Anthony Joshua he is facing one of the biggest stars in British sport.

"I'm just aiming to be the best. To fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night I need to become a king-slayer," Dubois said.

"That's my goal and that's the mission at hand. I've improved all round as a fighter and an athlete. I'm really up for this and ready to go."

Joshua said: "I'm not silly, either, I know the game. We're all in the wild. We're a pack of lions and hunters.

"It's the next man up. I've had Dubois on my mind for a while.

"The goal is just to get through a successful training camp, and then performing on the night."

