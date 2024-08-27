Ben Whittaker on fighting Chris Eubank Jr: 'I’m bigger, younger, fresher. I wouldn’t turn it down'

Chris Eubank Jr has opened the door to a fight with rising British star Ben Whittaker, even though they both operate in different weight classes.

Eubank Jr has established himself in the upper echelons of the middleweight division, while Whittaker won his Olympic silver medal at light-heavyweight and picked up the IBF International strap in that division as a pro.

Whittaker though would gladly take up Eubank on that potential fight offer.

"If the money's there, sign me up. I'm bigger, I'm younger, I'm fresher. I wouldn't turn it down," he told Sky Sports.

"But it is a bit of a weird fight that's come about. Like I said, it would be a fun one to tick off the list."

Confident as ever, Whittaker is sure he would beat Eubank if they fought now.

"I'm bigger," he said. "They make weight classes for a reason and I think he's coming to the end of his career. I'm in the middle of starting my career so for me it's probably the right time to catch him.

"I just tick every department. He's got experience. He's been in there in some bigger fights of course but I just think if it did come to it, I'm better."

Previously when he appeared on the Toe2Toe podcast, Eubank didn't rule out a possible bout with Whittaker.

"I didn't know that was a conversation. Two entertaining, brash [fighters] who love to put it on the line and show off in that ring, of course, that's a sexy fight," Eubank said.

"I've watched him. It's pretty insane how popular he is in terms of social media. He's getting a lot of attention, I don't know how many fights he's had but he hasn't fought anybody.

"I've had the fights.

"But his style and everything he's doing is getting him a lot of attention on social media, which is great," Eubank added.

"That's really what England needs. It's very rare to have that in the UK. There's not many fighters that get that type of attention."

Both Whittaker and Eubank will be in action on the same bill on October 12, with Whittaker boxing Liam Cameron and Eubank fighting Kamil Szeremeta at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

