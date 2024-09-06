Ben Whittaker in his sights? Shakan Pitters wants European title first but will not shy away from all-Midlands clash

Birmingham's Shakan Pitters is open to a future all-Midlands fight against Ben Whittaker but the former British light-heavyweight champion wants to win the European title first.

Pitters, the mandatory challenger for the European 175lbs belt, is keeping his focus on reigning champion Daniel Blenda Dos Santos.

Joshua Buatsi is the only man to have beaten Dos Santos, who won the European crown against fellow Frenchman Thomas Faure in June.

Pitters, 19-2 (6), lost a 2022 British title challenge to Dan Azeez but has rebuilt from that with two subsequent wins.

There is a thriving boxing scene in the Midlands, with Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker a fast rising star in the light-heavyweight division.

"Ben's coming from a good family, I know his dad very well, I know Ben very well. We've sparred many times and as a Midlands fighter, I want him to be doing very well," Pitters told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy he's getting all the limelight he deserves because he's a good fighter, he's put in the work, and he put in a lot of work to win an Olympic silver medal - they aren't just handing these things out."

Pitters hopes Whittaker keeps pushing to climb the rankings and a future fight can be made, ideally for a championship.

"I'm not saying no to it but I'm just saying that I'm definitely on a different path right now. I'm heading for a European title so that's where all my energy and focus is," he said.

"If it makes business sense and that's a fight that fans want to see or it has to happen, then all day long, no one's going to shy away from it.

"It would be good to have a belt on the line as well."

Pitters, a towering 6ft 6in light-heavyweight, has complete confidence in his ability to win the European title in decisive fashion, promising to come into the fight with "all guns blazing and savagery".

"I will be present and ready and put on a dominating performance," he added.

"I've got to let hands fly, get this belt and make a big statement and cement my name back on this scene."

Becoming the European champion would at a stroke put Pitters in a position to call for bigger fights.

Pitters also made it clear he was eager to avenge his two career defeats: "I'd love the rematch with Craig [Richards], I'd love the rematch with Dan Azeez, I'd love all those rematches because I believe they are good fighters. I just believe as a fighting person I've got the beating of them."

