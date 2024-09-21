Joshua vs Dubois: Book the repeats of the IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua collided with Daniel Dubois in a huge heavyweight fight for the IBF world title at Wembley - and you can book the repeats now!

The British rivals traded punches in front of a record attendance of 96,000 fans in London, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and you can watch the repeats at 8am and 5pm on Sunday.

On a packed undercard for Joshua vs Dubois, Hamzah Sheeraz challenged Tyler Denny for the European middleweight title.

Image: The British rivals fought in front of a record attendance

Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson settled their heated feud, with the WBO interim light-heavyweight title on the line.

Anthony Cacace was also in action as he took on former world champion Josh Warrington in a super-featherweight showdown.

Image: Joshua Buatsi battled Willy Hutchinson on the Joshua vs Dubois undercard

Josh Kelly was forced to cope with a late change of opponent, with Ishmael Davis stepping in after Liam Smith's late withdrawal.

In the opening fight of the night, Mark Chamberlain took on Josh Padley in a battle of unbeaten contenders.

