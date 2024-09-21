Anthony Joshua expected to activate rematch clause against Daniel Dubois

Eddie Hearn expects Anthony Joshua to activate his rematch clause against Daniel Dubois following his devastating knockout defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua was floored multiple times in a blistering display from Dubois before finally being stopped by an explosive right hand in the fifth round.

The decisive moment had arrived just seconds after Joshua thought he had made a breakthrough by wobbling Dubois, who stunned Wembley by countering emphatically to send the former unified world champion tumbling to the canvas.

In doing so Dubois would cement his credentials as IBF world heavyweight champion while celebrating the biggest win of his career in front of a 96,000 sell-out crowd.

"I think he [Joshua] will exercise that rematch clause, I think that's a given," said Matchroom CEO Hearn post-fight. "He'll need a rest and it's a dangerous fight, this guy is growing in confidence all the time.

"He'll believe he can hurt Dubois, he'll believe he can beat him. But full credit to Daniel Dubois, he deserves all the credit, it was a great performance."

Joshua was knocked down in the opening round with a thunderous overhand right from Dubois, never quite recovering as he endured wave after wave of punishment amid a raucous Wembley atmosphere.

"It was the first round, after that he was fighting on heart and desire. I'm so proud because he never gave up, his legs were deceiving him and he kept on trying," said Hearn.

"When you are in there with a massive puncher this is what can happen. He never stopped trying to get up, even when he couldn't get up at the end.

"Daniel deserves credit, he's a real world champion. Congratulations to him."

Joshua was magnanimous in defeat as he offered praise to Dubois after a career-best performance, vowing to return again.

"Credit to him and his team. We rolled the dice of success, but we came up short," said Joshua in his post-fight interview.

"You know I'm ready to kick off in the ring, but I'm going to keep my cool, keep very professional, and give respect to my opponent.

"I'm always saying to myself I'm a fighter for life... We keep rolling the dice.

"I had a sharp opponent, a fast opponent and a lot of mistakes from my end, but that's the game."

Defeat for Joshua casts further question marks over the prospect of a meeting with Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, who will face off in a rematch in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Dubois, still just 27-years-old, will also have his sights set on Usyk as he looks for payback from his own defeat to the Ukrainian great.

